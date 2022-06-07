Mercy Health names new hospital president

Bradley Bertke has been named president of Mercy Health - West Hospital according to a June 7 press release.

Mr. Bertke will assume his new position July 5 and will be responsible for the operations and performance of the hospital. He is currently serving as the president of St. Anne Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

He will replace Michael Kramer, the current president of The Jewish Hospital and Jason Asic, the interim president of West Hospital.

"We're pleased to welcome Brad back to Cincinnati, where he served previously as chief operations officer at Clermont Hospital," said Dave Fikse, president of Mercy Health Cincinnati. "His familiarity with us will be a great asset as he assumes leadership of West Hospital and I’m pleased to welcome him to our team."