Broward Health hospital names CFO

Florida-based Broward Health Coral Springs appointed Modesto Gato as its CFO.

Mr. Gato has been associate vice president of finance for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health for the last three years, according to a June 6 news release. In the role, he led its accounting practices and oversaw the operating and budget process.

He first came to the health system in 2016 as the regional director of finance for Broward Health Medical Center. He was also regional director of financial management for Broward Health.

Before coming to Broward Health, Mr. Gato worked at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami for 16 years in various roles.

"Modesto has a proven record of budgeting and long-term financial forecasting that will help us further enhance the services and care we provide the Coral Springs community," Jared Smith, CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs, said in the release.