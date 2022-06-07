WellSpan Health appoints COO

Faraaz Yousuf is the new executive vice president and COO of York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

Mr. Yousuf, who stepped into the new role June 6, previously served as president of Bon Secours Richmond (Va.) market. Prior to Bon Secours, he held roles at other health systems, including Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

"I know Faraaz is inspired by WellSpan's vision to reimagine healthcare for our patients and consumers," Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, president and CEO of WellSpan Health, said in a June 7 news release. "I'm eager to see how he builds on a strong healthcare strategy background with a focus on operational excellence."

Mr. Yousuf succeeds John Porter, who is retiring as executive vice president and COO on June 30.