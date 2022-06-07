New York health system names CFO

Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System has appointed Mark Wright CFO. He started June 6.

Mr. Wright has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance, according to a June 7 news release from the health system. He was most recently senior vice president and CFO for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center since 2019. Before that, he was vice president of finance for A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta, N.Y., for 22 years.

"We welcome Mark's arrival to WCCHS and are excited about the experience and financial expertise he brings to the health system. Mark has deep roots in rural hospitals and healthcare, knows the Western New York market well, and will help the organization transition through the end of the pandemic," David Kobis, CEO of the health system, said in the news release.