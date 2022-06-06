Missouri health system names CEO

Mike Poore was named CEO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.

Mr. Poore assumed his new role June 2, according to a news release. He had helmed the organization on an interim basis since March.

"Mike was our unanimous choice for this position," Serena Naylor, board chair, said in the release. "As interim, he quickly became an exceptional leader for our system. Mike has proven results from his decades of CEO hospital experience with his servant-leadership style."

Before joining Mosaic Life Care, Mr. Poore was interim president and CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.











