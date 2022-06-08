Texas hospital appoints CFO

Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center has named Hilda Dalfonso as CFO for two hospitals and five affiliated sites of care.

Ms. Dalfonso began her role June 1 after Chris Nicosia retired, according to a June 8 news release from the organization.

Ms. Dalfonso has 23 years of financial, operational and business management experience in healthcare. She started her career at Quest Diagnostics in Mexico in 1999. Most recently, she served as vice president of finance at the 234-bed SCL Health Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Colo.

"Hilda's previous experience as a healthcare executive and her proven leadership record will be an asset to Corpus Christi Medical Center as we continue to expand our operations and patient services to meet the growing needs of the communities we serve," Eric Evans, CEO of Corpus Christi Medical Center, said in the news release. "I look forward to working with her and have no doubt she will be a great addition to our senior leadership team."