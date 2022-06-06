New York hospital president steps down

Kelly Gooch -

Kevin Casey, MD, is stepping down June 6 as president of Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital and will return to his clinical gastroenterology practice at Rochester Regional Health, RRH spokesperson Cristina Domingues said in a statement shared with Becker's

Ms. Domingues said a nationwide search for a new RGH president is underway. Amy Craib, RRH executive vice president and chief service lines officer, was selected as interim president of RGH.

Dr. Casey has helmed RGH since February 2018. 

Richard "Chip" Davis, PhD, became CEO of RRH in early March. 

