President to retire after 38 years with Pennsylvania hospital

Louis Panza Jr. is retiring as president of Penn Highlands Mon Valley in Monongahela, Pa.

He is planning to retire by the end of 2022 after 38 years with the hospital, according to a June 8 news release.

"The time is right," he said in the release. "I've given this much thoughtful consideration. I can retire with the knowledge that joining Penn Highlands Healthcare, we are positioned for the future. I have had the privilege to serve our patients and this community, as well as working with great people who I will dearly miss."

Mr. Panza joined the organization as controller in 1984, when it was known as Monongahela Valley Hospital. The name was changed to Penn Highlands Mon Valley after the hospital joined DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare last year.

Throughout his time at the hospital, he has also served as senior vice president and CFO. He became president and CEO in 2004 and remained president after last year's affiliation.

Mr. Panza's successor has not been chosen. Once that happens, his successor will occupy the newly created role of regional market president-southwestern region, according to the release.