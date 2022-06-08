116-bed Nebraska hospital names CFO

North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health has appointed Summer Owen CFO. She starts June 13.

Ms. Owen has 18 years of experience in healthcare finance, Great Plains Health said in a June 8 news release. She previously served as CFO for Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan for more than eight years. There, she led financial and support operations for the 50-bed facility, geriatric behavioral health unit, home care agency and multispecialty physician group.

Ms. Owen specializes in operations management, budgeting, capital planning and cost containment.

"Joining the team at Great Plains Health is an exciting step," Ms. Owen said in the news release. "I am impressed by this organization’s commitment to the health and well-being of Greater Nebraska. I am eager to contribute to the continued success of this organization and community."