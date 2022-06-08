President named for BHSH Beaumont Health

Benjamin Schwartz, MD, was selected as president of BHSH Beaumont Health.

Dr. Schwartz will begin his new role July 5, according to a June 8 news release.

BHSH Beaumont Health is overseen by BHSH System, the 22-hospital organization formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health. Nancy Susick, RN, has been serving as interim president of BHSH Beaumont Health.

Dr. Schwartz most recently has served as senior vice president and regional physician executive for New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's eastern region.