Texas health system names CEO

Michael La Coste was named CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems, the health system said June 8.

Mr. La Coste brings experience in Texas and Florida to the role.

Most recently, this experience includes serving as COO of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes. He also previously held leadership roles at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, and King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services' Doctors Hospital of Laredo (Texas).

Mr. La Coste will start his new role at Gonzales Healthcare Systems in mid-July, the health system said.

Gonzales Healthcare Systems is managed by Brentwood, Tenn.-based QHR Health.