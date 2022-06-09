Mayo leader to serve as OSU Wexner chief health equity officer

Dr. Chyke Doubeni was selected to serve as chief health equity officer of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

At OSU Wexner, his responsibilities will include leading the health equity, diversity and inclusion office, as well as serving as associate director for diversity, equity and inclusion for The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, according to a June 8 news release. Additionally, he will serve on the faculty at the university's medical school.

A clinical epidemiologist and health services researcher, Dr. Doubeni is director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Health Equity and Community Engagement Research. He holds other roles with Mayo as well, including director of the community engagement program in the Mayo Clinic Center for Clinical and Translational Science.

Dr. Doubeni will begin his new roles July 1, succeeding Cheryl Lee, MD, who has been serving as interim chief health equity officer of OSU Wexner and will continue to chair the urology department, the release said.