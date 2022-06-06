Avera St. Luke's Hospital names CEO 

Daniel Bjerknes has been named the CEO and regional president of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, S.D., according to a June 3 press release.

He will sit on the Avera senior leadership team and will be responsible for the direction and administration of all facilities in the Avera St. Luke's area. Prior to this role, Mr. Bjerknes was president of Catholic Health Initiatives St. Alexius Health-Williston in Williston, N.D.

"His wealth of experience plus his focus on mission and his affinity to the Avera values make him a great fit for this position, and he was selected from a group of excellent candidates," said Bob Sutton, president and CEO of Avera, in the release.