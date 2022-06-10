UPMC names 3 international leaders 

UPMC has promoted two of its leaders in its international team, according to a June 10 press release.

David Beirne was named senior vice president for business development and finance for UPMC International, a promotion from his prior role as managing director for UPMC in Ireland. In his new role, he will focus on partnerships, acquisitions and capital projects internationally in UPMC's business hubs. These include China, Kazakhstan, Italy and Ireland.

Eammon Fitzgerald, was promoted to Mr. Beirne's previous position of managing director, from vice president for health services in Ireland.

In Italy, Riccardo Manca has been named CEO of the 82-bed UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital in Rome. Mr. Manca previously served as group general manager of a large clinical diagnostics lab.

"These leadership changes position UPMC International to build upon our impressive track record of growth, even during economically challenging times," said Chuck Bogosta, president of UPMC International. "As we continue developing our strong team of leaders able to work across borders and cultures, we can bring UPMC’s clinical expertise to more patients around the world."