New York health system names inaugural chief strategy and transformation officer

Liz Popwell was named chief strategy and transformation officer of Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine.

Ms. Popwell will start the newly created position on July 7, with responsibilities including strategic planning and implementation, transformation and business development, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to this new role, she served as chief strategy officer of Ascension Michigan, part of St. Louis-based Ascension. She also previously held roles at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

Stony Brook Medicine includes five health sciences schools, as well as four hospitals and more than 200 community-based healthcare settings.