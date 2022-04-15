23 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since April 11:

1. Brett Kinman was named CEO of Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center.

2. Paul Ramsey, MD, is stepping down from his position as CEO of Seattle-based UW Medicine and dean of the UW School of Medicine, effective June 30, and will retire from the University of Washington, effective July 31.

3. Katrina Keefer is stepping down as CEO of Augusta (Ga.) University Health System in July. She will begin serving as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in August.

4. Allen Butcher is stepping down as CFO of Augusta (Ga.) University Health System April 20 to pursue a new opportunity.

5. Allison Luke was named chief compliance officer of Augusta (Ga.) University Health System.

6. Karen Resh, DNP, was named chief nursing officer at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C.

7. Benjamin Richaud was named CEO of Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio.

8. Philip Koovakada, MSN, was named senior vice president of Orlando Health southcentral region and president of Orlando Health-Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla.

9. Timothy Babineau, MD, is resigning as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, effective May 31.

10. Jonathan Buscaglia, MD, was named chief medical officer of Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital.

11. Ngozi Ezike, MD, was tapped as the new president and CEO of Sinai Chicago.

12. Andrea McKay was named president of Cox Monett (Mo.) Hospital.

13. Bill Ulbricht was named CEO of Baptist Hospital in Miami.

14. Ranna Parekh, MD, was named chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

15. Jennifer Bocker, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

16. Scott Burns was appointed vice president and chief quality officer of Rome (N.Y.) Health.

17. George Miller Jr. is no longer president and CEO of Loretto Hospital or affiliated with the Chicago-based organization. Loretto Hospital's chief development officer, Tesa Anewishki, is acting president and CEO.

18. Janelle Lopez was named COO of Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio.

19. Brandi Fields, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Mercy Health-Cincinnati.

20. Tom-meka Archinard, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical officer of University of Maryland Capital RegionHealth in Largo.

21. Gary Wilde, president and CEO of Ventura, Calif.-based Community Memorial Health, plans to retire later this year.

22. James Murphy, MD, was named chief quality officer at University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City.

23. Corrin Steinhauer, DNP, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center in Columbus.





