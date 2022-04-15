Baptist Health System in Texas names youngest hospital CEO

Benjamin Richaud was named CEO of Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio.

Mr. Richaud is Baptist Health System's youngest hospital CEO, according to a March 28 news release.

"Continuous improvements to our downtown hospital signify our commitment to the communities we serve," he said in the release. "I am excited to be a part of a team that cares for such a diverse and transformative part of town."

Previously, Mr. Richaud helmed Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health System's Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss.

Baptist Health System includes six full-service hospitals as well as a specialized children's hospital.