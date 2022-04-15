Stony Brook U Hospital taps new chief medical officer

Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital named Jonathan Buscaglia, MD, its chief medical officer, effective April 28, it said April 15.

Dr. Buscaglia has over 20 years of experience in physician leadership, 10 of which have been spent at Stony Brook Medicine.

"The role of chief medical officer is a critical component of hospital operations and I'm delighted to welcome Dr. Buscaglia to this role," said Hal Paz, MD, executive vice president of health sciences at Stony Brook University and chief executive officer of Stony Brook University Medicine. "I look forward to working together as he continues to build on our commitment to prioritize quality throughout the system."