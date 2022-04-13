Ohio hospital taps new chief nursing officer

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center in Columbus, comprising a hospital and research institute, named Corrin Steinhauer, DNP, MSN, its chief nursing officer, it said April 11.

Dr. Steinhauer currently serves as the vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital. She will begin her new role May 9.

"We're excited to welcome Corrine to Ohio State where she will help our exemplary nursing staff continue to elevate our commitment to relationship-based care with a focus on community, diversity, equity and inclusion, evidence-based practice, research, support for new nursing graduates and support for patient care growth," said Kris Kipp, MSN, RN, executive director of clinical services and the system's chief nursing officer since 2013.