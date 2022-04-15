Cone Health hospital names chief nursing officer

Karen Resh, DNP, has been named chief nursing officer at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., part of Cone Health.

Dr. Resh was also named vice president of patient care services. As CNO, Dr. Resh will oversee a team of 509 nurses.

She joins Alamance Regional from the Greensboro, N.C.-based system's Wesley Long Hospital, also in Greensboro. Dr. Resh earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from American Sentinel University in Waterbury, Conn., now the American Sentinel College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Post University.