CoxHealth names hospital president

Andrea McKay was named president of Cox Monett (Mo.) Hospital.

Ms. McKay brings more than 26 years of leadership experience to the role, according to an April 14 news release.

Currently, she is chief ambulatory officer at Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health.

Ms. McKay will begin her new role in June, succeeding Genny Maroc, interim president of Cox Monett, who is retiring, according to the release.

Cox Monett is part of Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth, a six-hospital health system with about 12,000 employees.