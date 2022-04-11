Mercy Health-Cincinnati taps new chief nursing officer 

Mercy Health-Cincinnati named Brandi Fields, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing officer, effective immediately, it said in an April 11 statement emailed to Becker's.

Dr. Fields has been serving as chief nursing officer on an interim basis. She joined Bon Secours Mercy Health in 2015 as vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland, Ky.

"I am pleased to welcome Brandi as Mercy Health-Cincinnati's new chief nursing officer. She has proven to be an excellent addition to our leadership team," said Dave Fikse, Mercy Health-Cincinnati president.