Arkansas hospital replaces CEO

Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center has appointed a new leader to replace CEO Rex Jones, who is exiting his role in late April.

The hospital announced in February that Mr. Jones is stepping down to take on a new position with the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, a nonprofit organization formed in 2008 to improve healthcare delivery in rural Arkansas. His last day at the hospital will be April 24.

The board has selected Brett Kinman to succeed Mr. Jones. Mr. Kinman, who has more than 25 years of healthcare management experience, will step into the position in May.

Mr. Kinman most recently served as administrator of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall, Texas, and Christus St. Michael Hospital in Atlanta, Texas.