Sinai Chicago names its 1st Black female CEO

Ngozi Ezike, MD, was tapped as the new president and CEO of Sinai Chicago, the city's largest private safety-net health system.

Dr. Ezike will begin her new role June 13, becoming the first Black woman to lead the organization, according to an April 14 news release.

"We are excited to bring a leader with such experience and passion as Dr. Ezike to Sinai Chicago," Sinai Chicago board Chair Vincent Williams said in the release. "She is a strong, trusted and well-respected leader who has made a real difference in the lives of so many in the statewide response to the worst pandemic the world has seen in over a century. After an extensive selection process, we are confident Dr. Ezike has the vision and dedication to lead Sinai Chicago into its next century of service."

Dr. Ezike was the first Black woman appointed as director of the 143-year-old Illinois Department of Public Health, a position she left in March. A board-certified internist and pediatrician, she also previously worked for Chicago-based Cook County Health.

In her new role, she replaces Karen Teitelbaum, who announced in September 2021 she was stepping down, according to the release.

Sinai Chicago has more than 3,200 employees and includes Mount Sinai Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital, a network of community clinic locations as well as the Sinai Community Institute and the Sinai Urban Health Institute.





