UI Health Care names new chief quality officer

University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City has tapped James Murphy, MD, to serve as chief quality officer. He will begin the position May 1.

Dr. Murphy spent more than 17 years at Boston Medical Center, working in areas including quality improvement, patient safety, and critical care and pulmonary medicine. In his new role at UI Health Care, he will lead all patient quality and safety initiatives across the organization.

Additionally, Dr. Murphy will hold a faculty appointment in the department of internal medicine and division of pulmonary and critical care medicine.

Dr. Murphy earned his medical degree from Yeshiva University's Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. He completed a residency in internal medicine at New York City's NYU School of Medicine and a pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at Boston University School of Medicine.