MD Anderson names diversity, equity and inclusion chief

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has named Ranna Parekh, MD, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Dr. Parekh, who will begin her new role May 31, is a psychiatrist with more than 14 years of experience leading diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and programs at various healthcare organizations. She currently serves as the chief diversity and inclusion officer at the American College of Cardiology in Washington, D.C.

"Dr. Parekh joins the institution at an important time when we need an experienced leader solely focused on enhancing our organizational culture and building on the momentum behind our efforts to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment," MD Anderson President Peter WT Pisters, MD, said in an April 11 news release. "With MD Anderson's incredibly diverse workforce, we are committed to advancing new ideas and approaches that will help us grow as a national leader in the evolving DEI landscape."