Maryland health system names chief medical officer

University of Maryland Capital Region Health in Largo has named Tom-meka Archinard, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, effective June 1.

Dr. Archinard is an emergency medicine physician with more than two decades of leadership experience.

She most recently served as a clinical associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Alabama Birmingham and associate director of UAB Medicine's freestanding emergency department in Gardendale, Ala.

Dr. Archinard was also a founding faculty member of the emergency medicine residency at Rutgers University in Newark, N.J.