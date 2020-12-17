15 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported after Dec. 11:

1. Wes Booysen is stepping down as CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare.

2. Julie Bowman, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Ariz.

3. Jeffrey Coakley is the new CEO of Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, N.Y., oswegocountybusiness.com reported.

4. Paul Jenny was named senior vice president and CFO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

5. Renee Jensen was named CEO of Snoqualmie (Wash.) Valley Hospital, according to the Snoqualmie Valley Record.

6. Steven Kitchen, MD, is retiring as CMO of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga.

7. Meg Lafave was tapped as senior vice president of people and government affairs at Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare.

8. Twilla Lee was tapped as CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital, under construction in Fort Wayne, Ind.

9. David Parkins, MD, was named chief of staff of Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center.

10. John Ryan was tapped as senior vice president, general counsel and chief governance officer at Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

11. Mary Starmann-Harrison, RN, president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, plans to retire in the second half of 2021.

12. Beth Sweetman was tapped to serve as Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare's chief people and culture officer.

13. Shalen Young was named CFO of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Ariz.

14. April Zepeda will serve as senior vice president of communication for Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare's medical group.

15. Kenneth Zongor is stepping down as chief accounting officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare.

