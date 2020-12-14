Cincinnati Children's names new CFO

Paul Jenny was named senior vice president and CFO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, effective Jan. 25, the academic pediatric acute care hospital said.

Mr. Jenny is senior vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of California San Francisco. He will succeed Mark Mumford, who left Cincinnati Children's in August to become chief executive of Nemours Children's Health System Delaware Valley operations.

"Paul brings a unique mix of strategic and business acumen, strong execution skills, sophistication, approachability, genuine humility and a deep commitment to children and community — all of which make him a great fit for our organization," Michael Fisher, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's, said in a news release.

Mr. Jenny previously was interim CFO and executive vice president of the University of California system for fiscal year 2020. He also served as senior vice president of planning and management at the University of Washington and as associate vice chancellor of budget and resource planning at University of California Berkeley.

More articles on executive moves:

Allegheny Health Network names VP of diversity, equity and inclusion

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute names general counsel, chief governance officer

10 women making moves in healthcare leadership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.