13 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

A number of hospital and health system executives have recently stepped down or announced plans to step down from their positions.

Here are 13 hospital and health system executive resignations that were reported by Becker's since Feb. 6:

1. Troy Greer stepped away from his role as president and CEO of Boone Health, a mid-Missouri healthcare network that includes a 392-bed hospital in Columbia. The organization said Mr. Greer "plans to return to Alabama to be closer to his family, a decision that the board fully supports and understands."

2. Bob Sutton will step down as president and CEO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.

Mr. Sutton's impending departure from the helm is "due to a recently diagnosed serious medical condition that requires an intensive treatment regimen," according to an April 17 Avera news release. His last day at the health system will be Sept. 30.

3. Mike Geeslin, president and CEO of Austin, Texas-based Central Health, plans to depart Travis County's healthcare district by year's end. Mr. Geeslin has helmed Central Health since May 2017. Around the time he began his tenure, the intent was to have the CEO serve for five to seven years, according to an April 11 news release.

4. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health University Medical Center laid off an unspecified number of employees from its Midlands hospitals in the Columbia, S.C., area. Division President Terry Gunn also resigned after the facilities missed budget expectations by $40 million in the first six months of the fiscal year, The Post and Courier reported March 30.

5. Larry Vincent unexpectedly resigned March 13 as CFO of Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital, also known as Delta Health. At the time of the resignation, nearly all of the hospital's cash on hand was being used to pay off debts, The Denver Post reported March 28.

6. Perry Gay resigned as president and CEO of Logansport (Ind.) Memorial Hospital. David Ameen, who served as CEO of Logansport Memorial from 2010-2015 before retiring, was named interim CEO.

7. Steven Salyer resigned as CEO of Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital. Mr. Salyer tendered his resignation in March and remained at the helm until April 10, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's. In a prepared statement shared with The Pajaronian, Mr. Salyer cited "family reasons" as the reason for his departure.

8. Kimberly Boynton stepped down as president and CEO of Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health. Seth Kronenberg, MD, who joined Crouse in 2014 and has served as chief medical officer and COO, took the helm March 17, according to a statement shared with Becker's. Ms. Boynton joined Crouse in 1998 in finance. She became CEO of Crouse in 2014 after serving as its CFO since 2003.

9. Michael Zenn is set to step down as CEO of University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics in May and move into the new role of senior adviser for enterprise strategic initiatives within the university's office of the vice chancellor for health affairs. Mark Rosenblatt, MD, PhD, is set to serve as interim CEO.

10. Guy Hudson, MD, will be stepping down as CEO of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services and chief executive of Renton, Wash.-based Providence's north division. Dr. Hudson stepped down as chief executive on April 1 and will step down as president and CEO of Swedish on Sept. 30, according to a news release. Kevin Brooks, who has served as COO of Providence Swedish, was selected to serve as chief executive of Providence's north division, effective April 1.

11. Rand O'Leary will be stepping down as president of Bangor-based Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Mr. O'Leary has accepted a new role as president of Henry Ford Health Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital, according to a March 3 news release. Timothy Dentry, president and CEO of Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, EMMC's parent company, will assume direct leader responsibility for EMMC on an interim basis, in addition to his current role.

12. Craig Richmond resigned as CFO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth. Mr. Richmond joined the health system in 2010 as vice president of revenue cycle and became CFO in 2014.

13. Mark Foote resigned as CFO of Mariposa, Calif.-based John C. Fremont Hospital. His resignation came after five days on the job, the Mariposa Gazette reported Feb. 23.