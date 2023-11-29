12 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements have been shared with or reported by Becker's since Oct. 1:

1. Mike Robinson will retire as CEO of Emeryville, Calif.-based Canopy Health at the year's end.

2. Manley Jordan, MD, is set to retire as chief medical officer Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health.

3. Sarah Morrison is retiring from her position as CEO of the Shepherd Center, an Atlanta-based neurorehabilitation hospital. Jamie Shepherd, the hospital's current COO, will succeed Ms. Morrison.

4. Cheryl Klass, BSN, RN, executive vice president and COO and the former chief nursing executive for Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, plans to retire from the organization. Ms. Klass will leave next year, once her successor as COO is chosen and in place.

5. Ken DeStefano, senior vice president and general counsel for Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare, is retiring after 25 years of service.

6. Kimberly Young, vice president of finance operations at Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, succeeded Bill Griffin, who retired as executive vice president and CFO.

7. Ron Wachsman, vice president of revenue cycle at Baptist Memorial Health Care, succeeded David Elliott, who retired as vice president of managed care and CEO of Baptist Health Services Group.

8. Cathy Madigan, DNP, RN, chief nurse executive at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health, retired Nov. 17.

9. Peggy Troy, MSN, RN, plans to retire as president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Children's Wisconsin by the end of December 2024.

10. Jim Hayman will retire as executive vice president of shared clinical services at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Dec. 31.

11. Krista Roberts is retiring as CEO of St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Enid, Okla.



12. Thomas Kidd, CEO of Macon County General Hospital in Lafayette, Tenn., plans to retire in January.