Apple deepens its healthcare presence: A timeline of the last year

From new features on its Apple Watch to launching electronic record sharing initiatives, Apple has deepened its healthcare presence since last June.

Here are the tech giant's moves in healthcare in the last year:

June 22, 2020: Apple unveiled a feature for its Apple Watch that will help users wash their hands.

July 14, 2020: The White House's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board rolled out an ad campaign to encourage jobless Americans, as the pandemic has caused the nation's unemployed population to increase by 12 million since February.

July 31, 2020: Google updated its COVID-19 contact tracing framework, developed in partnership with Apple, to accommodate user privacy concerns.

Aug. 3, 2020: UCLA deployed Apple's technology to launch a three-year study analyzing the relationship between patients' mental health symptoms and their sleep, heart rate, activity and daily routines.

Aug. 5, 2020: Virginia became the first U.S. state to launch a COVID-19 tracking app built with Google and Apple's jointly developed exposure notification system.

Aug. 18, 2020: The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced plans to deploy a new mobile app in September that would assist state officials with COVID-19 contact tracing.

Aug. 19, 2020: Apple was the first company to reach a $2 trillion valuation.

Sept. 1, 2020: Apple and Google will build their joint COVID-19 notification system into future versions of their respective iOS and Android operating systems, no longer requiring users to download separate apps to participate in contact tracing efforts

Sept. 15, 2020: The Department of Veterans Affairs partnered with Apple to provide more than 50,000 veterans with cellular-enabled iPads to increase their access to virtual care services.

CVS Health is offering Aetna commercial and CVS Caremark members a one-year subscription to Apple Fitness+.

Apple Watch launched a feature using infrared LEDs and photodiodes on the watch to measure users' blood oxygen levels.

Sept. 16, 2020: Oregon and Washington joined California's pilot project of Google and Apple's jointly developed COVID-19 exposure notification system.

Oct. 7, 2020: Apple teamed up with five health systems in the U.K. and Canada to make its Health Records app available to patients.

Dec. 9, 2020: Apple CEO Tim Cook expected the tech giant's devices and developments in healthcare and wellness to account for the company's overall greatest contributions. He shared four things behind Apple's healthcare strategy.

Jan. 11, 2021: Apple and Cambridge, Mass.-based neurological therapies company Biogen announced they will research how the Apple Watch and iPhone could help monitor cognitive health.

Feb. 3, 2021: Apple researchers worked with 15 scientists to design a system within the Apple Watch that tracks Parkinson's disease symptoms.

Feb. 18, 2021: Apple is collaborating with University Health Network in Toronto to test if Apple Watch monitoring can detect early signs of heart failure.

Apple redesigned the syringe emoji amid the largest vaccine rollout in U.S. history.

March 2021: Apple began recruiting data scientists to develop machine learning algorithms for the early detection of certain diseases or disease conditions.

March 2, 2021: Apple partnered with the University of Michigan School of Public Health to test hearing health and noise exposure using Apple's Noise app, which measures noise levels and alerts users when a noise may be dangerous to their hearing.

March 9, 2021: Apple and Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University teamed up to conduct a large-scale study on menstruation symptoms with the goal of advancing science around and destigmatizing menstruation.

March 16, 2021: Apple updated Apple Maps with a vaccine availability and locator tool developed by the CDC and Boston Children's Hospital.

April 15, 2021: Apple teamed up with researchers from the Seattle-based University of Washington and Seattle Flu Study to test if the Apple Watch or iPhone can be used to predict COVID-19.

June 7, 2021: Apple announced a slew of new health features for its iPhone, Apple Watch and Health Records app, including the ability to share health information with loved ones or a provider.

June 16, 2021: Apple's healthcare-related initiatives have struggled to gain traction, partially due to staff departures.