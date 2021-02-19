Apple, Toronto health system to test early heart failure detection via Apple Watch

Apple is collaborating with University Health Network in Toronto to test if Apple Watch monitoring can detect early signs of heart failure.

UHN cardiologist and researcher Dr. Heather Ross will lead the clinical trial. Patients from Peter Munk Cardiac Center in Ontario will participate in the three-month active monitoring study, using the Iphone and Apple Watch Series 6 to collect health data.

Dr. Ross and her team will compare patients' Apple Watch data to data collected from routine physical tests, and follow-up with patients for two years.

"We think that biometric data derived from Apple Watch may provide comparable, precise and accurate measurements of fitness, prognostic markers and early warning signals, compared to traditional diagnostics," Dr. Ross said in a news release.

More articles on health IT:

IBM considers selling IBM Watson Health: 5 notes

How health systems can use technology to succeed in value-based care

Telemedicine used less in low-income communities, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.