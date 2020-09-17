VA taps Apple to provide 50,000 veterans with iPads for virtual care services

The Department of Veterans Affairs partnered with Apple to provide more than 50,000 veterans with cellular-enabled iPads to increase their access to virtual care services.

The new initiative, announced Sept. 15, builds on VA's Connected Tablet program that launched in 2016. Research from the program showed that veterans who received tablets experienced more satisfaction with their care experience and were less likely to miss appointments.

The VA Secretary's Center for Strategic Partnerships facilitated the collaboration with Apple and will exclusively distribute iPads to veterans to standardize the type of tablet and software used during VA telehealth visits. With the cellular-connected devices, veterans can participate in virtual care even when they lack internet access.

Veterans who do not have a video-capable device or internet services and are interested in participating in VA's telehealth iPad program can consult their VA healthcare team to determine eligibility.

