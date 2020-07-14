White House partners with Apple, IBM on 'Find Something New' campaign

The White House's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board rolled out a new ad campaign July 14 to encourage jobless Americans, as the pandemic has caused the nation's unemployed population to increase by 12 million since February.

The White House created the campaign, called "Find Something New," in partnership with the Ad Council, Apple, IBM and members of the Business Roundtable. Its first video ad, a 30-second spot, features citizens who found new careers after being out of work.

One man represented in the initial ad lost his job twice in one year, sought out online certification courses and began a new position as a tech consultant. The video captures him saying, "I got laid off twice, but you got to keep going."

The campaign, which comes at a time when nearly 18 million Americans are out of work, plans to continue producing ads on television, digital and print channels through at least the end of 2020. It also features an accompanying website that offers links to resources.

More articles on digital marketing:

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare VP discusses new dashboard, rising COVID-19 inpatient population

BCBS, South Carolina healthcare associations launch 'Slow the Spread' campaign

Top marketing schools weigh in: Innovation opportunities in healthcare marketing



Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare VP discusses new dashboard, rising COVID-19 inpatient population

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.