Apple adds COVID-19 vaccine finder tool to Maps app

Apple updated Apple Maps March 16 with a vaccine availability and locator tool developed by the CDC and Boston Children's Hospital.

VaccineFinder is a free, online service that provides the latest vaccine availability for those eligible at providers and pharmacies across the U.S. By adding the tool to Maps, users can find nearby vaccination locations from the search bar in Apple Maps or by asking Siri, "Where can I get a COVID vaccination?"

The initial rollout includes more than 20,000 locations, and Apple plans to add more sites in the coming weeks.

Apple also released a mobility data trends tool from Apple Maps that provides insights to local governments and health authorities about the volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit in their communities. With the release of the tool, the tech giant aims to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

