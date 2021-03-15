4 reasons physicians are hesitant to use patient remote monitoring devices

Remote technologies can improve chronic disease care management and help clinicians and patients be more proactive in catching illnesses, but there are a few main factors holding physicians back from fully embracing the technology, according to a recent Forrester Research report.

Here are four reasons why physicians hesitate to fully adopt remote devices in healthcare:

1. Not on their radar. Studying consumers' data isn't incorporated into the physician workday. If physicians do review data during the workday, it's most likely generated from medical devices they issue to patients such as pacemakers or glucometers.

2. They don't get paid. Common reimbursement models reward instances of care over continuous care. Fee-for-service models do not incentivize continuous or proactive care provided by devices and their data.

3. May create extra stress. Visibility into health metrics may create noise for physicians and stress for consumers. Constant reminders of medical issues may cause more harm to patients and lead to conclusions made in error.

4. Consumers don't always use tech correctly. Physicians' trust of data or insights from consumer devices isn't universal. Remote medical devices' effectiveness relies on patients' abilities to correctly use the device and generate accurate insights.

More articles on consumerism:

9 numbers that show how big Walmart's role in healthcare is

5 things to know about Gen Z patients, workers

Amazon's health tracker now features Alexa for voice-powered health updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.