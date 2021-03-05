Amazon's health tracker now features Alexa for voice-powered health updates

Amazon debuted a new feature March 4 for its Halo health-tracking device: an integration with Amazon Alexa that lets users call up information on their health data via voice command, according to the Verge.

Amazon announced its Halo device last August; the wearable tech is also integrated into EHR vendor Cerner's software, which lets users opt in to share their health data directly into their EHR and with care teams that use Cerner.

Halo uses advanced sensors to collect user health data, including temperature, heart rate, sleep and fitness activity. The device has two microphones that can be turned on or off at the user's discretion to analyze energy and positivity in the speaker's voice.

By integrating with Amazon Alexa, Halo owners who choose to link their wearable with the voice assistant will be able to give vocal commands asking Alexa devices about their health metrics collected by Halo, such as daily sleep scores.

Amazon said Alexa will not store Halo data as part of its responses, and there is an option to set a voice PIN to protect access to Halo data, according to the report. Halo users can also disable the integration at any time from the Halo mobile app and can manage and delete voice recordings from their Halo requests on the Alexa app.

