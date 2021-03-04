Consumers most willing to share health data with physician and family, report finds

When it comes to sharing health data, consumers feel most comfortable giving physicians access to their records and least willing to share with technology companies, according to a recent Rock Health report.

For its 2020 Consumer Adoption Survey, Rock Health teamed up with the Stanford Medicine Center for Digital Health surveyed 7,980 individuals about their consumer healthcare habits and preferences.

Here's what survey participants said when asked about their health data-sharing preferences and willingness to share with the following entities.

Physician: 72 percent

Family: 52 percent

Health insurer: 53 percent

Pharmacy: 46 percent

Research organization: 35 percent

Employer: 15 percent

Health tech company: 25 percent

Government organization: 12 percent

Pharmacy company: 22 percent

Tech company: 11 percent

Here's what survey participants said when asked about their willingness to share COVID-19 health data with the following entities.

Physician: 70 percent

Family: 61 percent

Health insurer: 45 percent

Pharmacy: 35 percent

Research organization: 33 percent

Employer: 32 percent

Health tech company: 25 percent

Government organization: 23 percent

Pharmacy company: 23 percent

Tech company: 14 percent

