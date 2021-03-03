Geisinger warns of scammers posing as vaccine schedulers, trying to steal patients' data

Geisinger alerted patients of a new scam in which fraudulent callers reach out to the Danville, Pa.-based health system's patients posing as COVID-19 vaccine schedulers.

The scam involves automated calls and/or text messages as well as live callers reaching out to patients under the guise of scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, according to a March 2 WTAJ report.

The scammers will ask patients for their name, date of birth and Social Security number to schedule a vaccine appointment. In its recent security alert, Geisinger told patients it will never ask for their Social Security number and advised them to hang up or not respond to any fraudulent requests.

