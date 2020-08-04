Apple, UCLA use wearables to launch 3-year mental health study

UCLA is deploying Apple's technology to launch a three-year study analyzing the relationship between patients' mental health symptoms and their sleep, heart rate, activity and daily routines.

UCLA partnered with Apple to blueprint the study, which is set to begin its pilot phase the week of Aug. 3. Researchers gathered 150 participants from UCLA Health's patient base, and their data will be collected via iPhones, Apple Watches and Beddit sleep-trackers — which Apple gained ownership of in 2017.

UCLA plans to extend the study's participant base to 3,000 in future phases. To become involved in the study, participants download an app onto their iPhones as well as receive an Apple Watch and a Beddit sleep monitor, so the research can be done remotely and won't spur unnecessary exposure to COVID-19.

More articles on digital transformation:

Rush, R1 RCM launch innovation lab: 3 things to know

UVA gets $1.2M to develop high-performing computing system for COVID-19 research: 4 key notes

Top 4 US digital health hubs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.