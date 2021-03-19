Apple hiring machine learning scientists for early detection of diseases

Apple is recruiting data scientists to develop machine learning algorithms for the early detection of certain diseases or disease conditions, according to Apple's job post bulletin.

The recruited team members will work out of Santa Clarita Valley, Calif., and collaborate with software engineers and clinicians to collect clinical and observational data from users. The role requires the scientists to create tools to cleanse and annotate data in large-scale datasets. Lastly, the data scientist will develop machine learning models with the goal of launching these models on mobile devices.



"There is a tremendous opportunity to improve how people manage their health," the listing said. "Apple is looking for exceptional data scientists to help deliver amazing experiences that will address this need in meaningful ways."

