Apple, U of Washington testing if Apple Watch, iPhone can predict COVID-19 illness

Apple is teaming up with researchers from the Seattle-based University of Washington and Seattle Flu Study to test if the Apple Watch or iPhone can be used to predict COVID-19.

The study is currently recruiting participants who live in the greater Seattle area and may be at high risk for respiratory illness through frequent exposure at work, from health conditions or other factors.

Study participants will fill out short surveys in the Apple research app on their iPhone each week. They must continuously wear a study-provided Apple Watch and will receive free testing for COVID-19 at the study's start and for acute respiratory illnesses during the study.

To be eligible for the study, participants must be at least 22 years old, have an Apple iPhone 6s or above, speak and read English, and be able to participate in the study for up to six months.

Becker's Hospital Review reached out to the Seattle Flu Study and will update the story with any additional news.

