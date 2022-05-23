13 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

From international entrepreneurship partnerships to artificial intelligence algorithms, health systems, healthcare organizations and big tech have all invested in several key health IT innovations and partnerships throughout May.
Here are 13 recent partnerships reported by Becker's since May 9.
- Bethesda, Md.-based Get Well, a digital health firm, is partnering with Health Journeys meditation company to help ease some of the ailments faced by the nation's veterans and will be offered through the Department of Veterans Affairs and other contracted hospitals.
- Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital is hosting the Pediatric Innovation Summit for entrepreneurs, researchers and clinicians focused on developing innovation initiatives to address the challenges facing healthcare systems.
- Amazon Web Services selected a Texas healthcare AI company, Pieces, for its global initiative to reduce health disparities.
- Cerner partnered with Elligo Health Research and Freenome to increase access to clinical trials through its Learning Health Network, made up of 85 health systems, in order to advance early cancer detection.
- Anthem partnered with Google Cloud to create a synthetic data platform that can train AI algorithms to identify fraudulent claims and abnormalities in patients' health.
- Google, Meta and Snapchat are funding a public awareness campaign run by nonprofit Ad Council aimed at the nationwide overdose epidemic.
- Google and Samsung are partnering to make it easier for people to sync their health and fitness data across various apps via the Health Connect Initiative.
- New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Troy, N.Y.-based Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute are set to co-create a center for precision medicine and engineering.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare partnered with venture capitalist firm General Catalyst to accelerate innovation across its health system.
- Houston-based Texas Medical Center partnered with Irish government agency, Enterprise Ireland, to provide opportunities for Irish companies, entrepreneurs, researchers, clinicians and industries to collaborate with the medical center.
- New York City-based Mount Sinai added an on-demand 3D-bioprinting platform, called Adam, to its virtual incubator program.
- Nuance, an AI speech recognition company, partnered with the Health Management Academy to launch an AI collective for health system executives who are using AI and machine-learning in clinical and operational settings.
- Baltimore-based University of Maryland School of Medicine announced plans to establish a new center focused on the development of virtual reality and augmented reality for use in clinical trials and medical care.