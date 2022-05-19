Arkansas Children's Hospital to host pediatric innovation summit

Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital will host an innovation summit for pediatrics.

The Arkansas Children's Innovation Center is hosting the Pediatric Innovation Summit for entrepreneurs, researchers and clinicians focused on developing innovation initiatives to address the challenges facing healthcare systems, according to a May 19 press release.

The summit, which takes place June 17, will highlight pediatric healthcare innovators, educate participants about the trends in healthcare innovation and host panel discussions.

The Arkansas Children's Innovation Center collaborates with innovators, researchers and entrepreneurs in developing new diagnostics, devices and therapies for pediatric care across the Arkansas Children's system.