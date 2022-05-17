Anthem, Google Cloud training AI to detect fraud, abnormalities in patients' health

Anthem partnered with Google Cloud to create a synthetic data platform that can train AI algorithms to identify fraudulent claims and abnormalities in patients' health, The Wall Street Journal reported May 17.
Anthem CIO Anil Bhatt is working with Google Cloud to create a synthetic data platform that will let the health insurance company better detect fraud and offer personalized care to its members.
Four things to know:
- Anthem and Google Cloud will use algorithms and statistical models to generate approximately 1.5 to 2 petabytes of synthetic data, including artificially generated data sets of medical histories, healthcare claims and other key medical data.
- The goal is to use the synthetic data to validate and train AI algorithms that identify things like fraudulent claims or abnormalities in a person's health records.
- The new synthetic data platform will allow Anthem to scale its current AI fraud algorithms.
- The company plans to use AI algorithms to identify when a person may require medical intervention.