Texas Medical Center partners with Irish agency to advance entrepreneurship, innovation

Houston-based Texas Medical Center partnered with a government agency in Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, to provide opportunities for Irish companies, entrepreneurs, researchers, clinicians and industries to collaborate with the medical center.

The partnership, dubbed Ireland BioBridge, will focus on advancing health and life science through collaboration, commercialization, innovation and research, according to a May 10 press release.

The aim of the collaboration is to improve patient health and care experience through innovative medical devices, digital health solutions, therapeutics and research that will focus on identifying opportunities for clinical research and clinical trial activities.

The partnership, which was finalized May 9, is Texas Medical Center's fourth international partnership.