Mount Sinai to build engineering, precision medicine center to accelerate development of new tech

New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Troy, N.Y.-based Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will co-create a center for precision medicine and engineering.

The Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine will develop new technologies and processes that enhance patient outcomes, explore innovative therapeutics for cancer, Alzheimer's and infectious diseases, and educate biomedical leaders.

The center will also accelerate advances in point-of-care, point-of-use devices, diagnostics, microphysiological platforms for discovery and diagnosis, robotic surgery, biomedical imaging, therapeutics biomanufacturing, and AI and machine learning applied to biomedical data.

"Major inventions that have shaped modern medicine were born out of close collaboration between engineers and clinicians," said Dennis Charney, MD, dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "The Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine presents a bold new paradigm for that collaboration to continue that we believe will result in unprecedented advances in science, medicine and human health."

The Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine, which will be located in New York City, was funded by the National Institutes of Health.