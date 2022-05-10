Mount Sinai adds 3D bioprinting platform to its innovation incubator

New York City-based Mount Sinai added an on-demand 3D-bioprinting platform, called Adam, to its virtual incubator program.

Adam has been accepted to Mount Sinai's Elementa Labs as a member of its 2022 cohort, according to a May 9 press release. The program will help the company optimize, expand, commercialize and advance its technology for its 3D-bioprinting platform.

"Adam team is excited to start Elementa Labs, as it is a significant milestone for the company," said Denys Gurak, CEO of Adam. "The program will provide guidance for potential commercialization of our technology in the U.S."

Elementa Labs, launched June 8, connects digital health startups to Mount Sinai's subject matter experts, who provide the companies with expertise, resources and access to key stakeholders.