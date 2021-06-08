Mount Sinai launches digital health incubator

Listen
Mount Sinai Innovation Partners, the New York City-based health system's commercialization engine, launched Elementa Labs, a virtual incubator program to foster the growth of digital health startups.
Three things to know:
- Elementa Labs, launched June 8, will connect digital health startups to Mount Sinai's subject matter experts, who will provide the companies with expertise, resources and access to key stakeholders.
- The rolling application process for the first cohort concludes Sept. 31.
- The first member of the program's inaugural cohort is avoMD, a startup offering decision support for clinicians. The startup will work with Mount Sinai to conduct research, validate studies and ensure its platform is ready to be integrated into leading health systems.